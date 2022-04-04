News Desk

Army has nothing to do with what happened in NA: Spokesperson

ISLAMABAD  –  Pakistan Army has nothing to do with what happened in the National Assembly on Sunday, says Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar.

He was talking to a private news channel after the no-confidence motion against PM Khan was dismissed by the deputy speaker, triggering strong protests by opposition in the assembly.  Replying to a question, the DG ISPR bluntly denied any sort of involvement and said: “absolutely not”.

The DG ISPR’s statement amid ongoing political crisis came after President Arif Alvi approved the dissolution of the National Assembly on the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Before this, the NA deputy speaker ruled to adjourn the session held for voting on the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan, terming it “unconstitutional.” According to official sources, elections will be held within a period of 90 days. In a brief address to the nation after the no-confidence motion was rejected, the premier congratulated the nation and said that he had sent a proposal to the President to dissolve the NA and the nation should prepare for the next elections.

