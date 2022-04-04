6 stolen bikes recovered; four held

PESHAWAR – City police on Sunday busted a four-member gang of bike snatchers and recovered six stolen motorcycles from their possession.

According to details, a complainant Imtiaz Khan lodged a report in Shahpur Police Station and said that two unknown bike-riders snatched his motorcycle on gunpoint near Pakha Ghulam area and ran away.

Shahpur police conducted raids in adjacent areas and took help of local people in the investigation process. The police traced the four-member gang and arrested all of them identified as Ghulam Mohammad, Shahid, Noman and Ahmedullah. Two among them were belonging to neighbouring Afghanistan.

Police also recovered seven stolen motorcycles on the identification of the arrested persons. A case has been registered and investigation is in progress.