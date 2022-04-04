Arrests of opp leaders on ‘high treason’ charges can’t be ruled out

ISLAMABAD – After an ‘unpredictable move’ of rejecting no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, there is a likelihood of an attempt by the PTI government to send opposition leaders behind the bars on the charges of high treason, but its final outcome is quite uncertain.

Though, after bulldozing constitutional provision vis-à-vis the no-trust motion, anything can be expected from the treasury, and leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf also hinted in private discussions to further push the opposition. However, after the rapidly changing political atmosphere, it will not be an easy task for Imran Khan to grill his opponents in such a manner as the bureaucracy at large is looking towards the ‘security establishment’ for disposal of its functions and duties.

“Situation in the Parliament was different as there was, a stooge sitting in the name of deputy speaker, who subverted the Constitution and parliamentary norms,” a senior leader of the opposition said, adding; “If he (Imran Khan) would try to arrest our leadership, then he will face the resistance and it would not that much easy.”

Meanwhile, the apex court stepped into the ongoing political turmoil as the ruling of the NA deputy speaker regarding rejection of no-trust motion followed by the dissolution of the Nation Assembly by the primer, and opposition’s strong reaction over it leaves the country into uncertainty.

When checked with the sources inside the administration and law enforcement agencies, there is no move from the government, so far, regarding arrests of the opposition leaders but the possibility cannot be ruled out. Sunday morning was calmer than usual in the rest of the capital due to the first of Ramadan, but the red zone was an exception—especially the National Assembly premises.