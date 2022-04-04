Babar Azam surpasses Muhammad Yousuf’s record of most ODI centuries

LAHORE – Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has set another record in his so far illustrious cricketing career when he surpassed former captain Muhammad Yousuf in list of the most ODI centuries by a Pakistani batsman.

He achieved this milestone during Pakistan’s third and last ODI against Australia here on Saturday night and set aside former stylish batsman Mohammad Yousuf record. It was Babar’s 16th ODI century, second most by a Pakistani batter in the ODIs. He overtook Mohammad Yousuf, who had scored 15 ODI centuries. The list is topped by Pakistani batsman Saeed Anwar with 20 tons.

Babar scored solid unbeaten 105 to lead the home side to a thrashing 9-wicket victory in the series decider against Australia and earned this unique distinction. The Pakistani skipper now also has the best century percentage among all the batters, who have batted in at least 30 innings.

Babar was also the quickest to reach the 16th ODI centuries, by reaching this feat in 84 innings and left Hashim Amla behind by a margin of 10 innings. The South African cricketer had reached his 16th ODI ton in his 94th innings.

IMAM-UL-HAQ BREAKS GRAHAM GOOCH’S 37-YEAR RECORD

Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq has also created a world record by breaking the 37-year-old record of England’s Graham Gooch of scoring most runs in a series. Imam gained this honour during Pakistan’s third and ODI against Australia, which Pakistan won by 9 wickets and also sealed the three-match series 2-1.

Imam scored 298 runs in the series to surpass 289 runs scored by the Englishman Graham Gooch in 1985 against Australia in the similar number of matches. Imam has become the highest-scoring batter in the three-match ODI series against Australia.

It may be mentioned here that in the second match of the series, Imam-ul-Haq had snatched the honor from Hashim Amla by scoring a century in at least 9 innings. Both Babar and Imam showed their brilliance and maturity against Australia and proved them as one of the reliable batters, who guided Pakistan in the crucial second and third ODIs, steering Pakistan to a 2-1 series victory.