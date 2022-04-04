BN Polo lift Twin City Challenge Cup

LAHORE – BN Polo Team clinched the Twin City Challenge Polo Cup 2022 trophy after trouncing Kalabagh by 8½-2 in the final played here at the Islamabad Club Polo Ground on Sunday.

Ahmed Ali Tiwana emerged as hero of the final for the winning team, which had a half goal handicap advantage, as he played outstanding polo and contributed with fabulous four goals while his teammates Haider Naseem and Baber Naseem banged in a beautiful brace each. From Team Kalabagh, Asfandyar Malik and Salaar Malik converted one goal each.

The match got underway with BN Polo having a half goal handicap advantage and they slammed in one more goal to earn a slight 1½-0 lead while Kalabagh also scored one goal to reduce the margin to 1½-1. BN Polo dominated the second chukker by firing in four fantastic goals to take their lead to 5½-1 while Kalabagh could score just one goal to make it 2-5½. The only goal of the third chukker was converted by BN Polo that helped them enhance their lead to 6½-2 while they also played well in the fourth and last chukker by thrashing in two back-to-back goals, thus won the title clash by 8½-2.

Assistant Secretary Islamabad Club Sohail Shigri graced the concluding ceremony as chief guest and distributed prizes and shields among the winners and top performers. Other notables present on the occasion were players, their families and polo lovers.

Talking to media after registering title win for BN Polo, player of the final Ahmed Ali Tiwana said: “We really enjoyed the 4-goal final at the beautiful Islamabad Club, where we played like a unit and our collective efforts and smart work helped us win the title clash. We are now planning to prepare well for the coming 8-goal tournament to be played here at Islamabad Club from next week, where the polo enthusiasts will witness and enjoy highly enthralling and exciting polo matches throughout the week.”