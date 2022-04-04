Our Staff Reporter

BN Polo lift Twin City Challenge Cup

LAHORE – BN Polo Team clinched the Twin City Challenge Polo Cup 2022 trophy after trouncing Kalabagh by 8½-2 in the final played here at the Islamabad Club Polo Ground on Sunday.
Ahmed Ali Tiwana emerged as hero of the final for the winning team, which had a half goal handicap advantage, as he played outstanding polo and contributed with fabulous four goals while his teammates Haider Naseem and Baber Naseem banged in a beautiful brace each. From Team Kalabagh, Asfandyar Malik and Salaar Malik converted one goal each.
The match got underway with BN Polo having a half goal handicap advantage and they slammed in one more goal to earn a slight 1½-0 lead while Kalabagh also scored one goal to reduce the margin to 1½-1. BN Polo dominated the second chukker by firing in four fantastic goals to take their lead to 5½-1 while Kalabagh could score just one goal to make it 2-5½. The only goal of the third chukker was converted by BN Polo that helped them enhance their lead to 6½-2 while they also played well in the fourth and last chukker by thrashing in two back-to-back goals, thus won the title clash by 8½-2.
Assistant Secretary Islamabad Club Sohail Shigri graced the concluding ceremony as chief guest and distributed prizes and shields among the winners and top performers. Other notables present on the occasion were players, their families and polo lovers.
Talking to media after registering title win for BN Polo, player of the final Ahmed Ali Tiwana said: “We really enjoyed the 4-goal final at the beautiful Islamabad Club, where we played like a unit and our collective efforts and smart work helped us win the title clash. We are now planning to prepare well for the coming 8-goal tournament to be played here at Islamabad Club from next week, where the polo enthusiasts will witness and enjoy highly enthralling and exciting polo matches throughout the week.”

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Newspaper

Babar Azam surpasses Muhammad Yousuf’s record of most ODI centuries

Newspaper

Healy fires Australia to thumping World Cup win

Newspaper

Swiatek demolishes Osaka in Miami Open final

Newspaper

Espargaro claims maiden pole for Aprilia at Argentine GP

Newspaper

Man City stay ahead of Liverpool, Brentford stun Chelsea

Entertainment

Art Gallery celebrates anniversary

Entertainment

Law set to end child marriage in England and Wales

Entertainment

PAL announces Awards for Pakistani Writers’ and Poets

Entertainment

Takht-i-Bai attracting huge influx of foreigners

Entertainment

UNESCO announces ‘2022 Silk Roads Youth Research Grant’

1 of 1,048

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More