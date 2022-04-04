CM’s election deferred as scuffle breaks out in Punjab Assembly

LAHORE – In what seemed to be a pre-planned drama to bulldoze the proceedings, Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Sardar Dost Mohammad Mazari on Sunday decided not to hold voting for the election of new chief minister and adjourned the sitting till April 6 (Wednesday) on the pretext of a scuffle which broke out on the Assembly floor among women lawmakers.

The Punjab Assembly was supposed to elect a new chief minister on Sunday after the resignation of Sardar Usman Buzdar. Also, in an unprecedented move, the Assembly secretariat closed the press gallery and did not allow the parliamentary reporters to cover the proceedings.

According to eye-witness accounts of different assembly members, some women members from the treasury side crossed over to the opposition benches to bring back three of their party colleagues who had crossed the floor and were sitting along with other opposition members. Three PTI women legislators, Uzma Kardar, Ayesha Nawaz and Sajida Yousuf who belong to Aleem Khan group, were supposed to cast their vote in favor of the PML-N candidate Hamza Shehbaz Sharif.

A scuffle broke out when the women members of the PTI forcibly tried to bring their colleagues back on the treasury benches. Two PTI members Ayesha Iqbal and Neelam Hayat told The Nation outside Punjab Assembly that they along with other legislators went to the Opposition benches to persuade and bring them back the party legislators who had defected to the Opposition. “We faced tough resistance from the Opposition members who attacked us in utter disregard of all norms of decency”, they alleged.

They also said that the deputy speaker ruled that he could not hold voting in such a situation and adjourned the sitting. The PML-N’s Punjab spokesperson and member Punjab Assembly Azma Zahid Bokhari shared the other side of the story with media persons outside the Assembly. “Today, the House witnessed something it might not have witnessed before. Today, the PTI women members attacked us. They came from the treasury benches and got physical with us. We observed restraint, otherwise we know how to respond. But I am sorry… I will say women were used as a shield…Imran Niazi did this. He uses women as shields while he himself sits back like a rat and watches the whole drama”, she remarked.

Azma also said that Parvez Elahi had confirmed reports that over 200 members were present in the Opposition’s lobby, so he decided to sabotage the election by staging a drama inside the House. “They sent women to attack us and to use it as a pretext to adjourn the sitting”, she stated. Azma claimed that she had made individual video clips of 199 members sitting on the opposition benches who were to vote for Hamza Shehbaz Sharif. She said Parvez Elahi had earned a bad name for himself while contesting his last election.

Azma said that all opposition members will remain in the Assembly premises till the voting on the election of the chief minister starts. In a related development, the PML-N’s legal expert Attaullah Tarar told the media that his party will challenge the deputy speaker’s decision in the Supreme Court.

Also, the opposition members remained in the Assembly building till after Iftar. They alleged that the Assembly secretariat had switched off lights and air conditioners to make them leave the building. They also alleged that washrooms in the Assembly building had also been locked. The PML-N MPA Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan told the media that there was no arrangement in the Assembly for water and eatables to break the fast. It is now quite evident that the numbers game in Punjab Assembly is highly in favor of Hamza Shahbaz Sharif.

The PML-N has 165 legislators of its own but five of them have defected to the PTI much before the chief minister’s election. In this way, the PML-N is left with 160 members. The PPP has seven members in the legislature. The combined tally of the PML-N and the PPP comes to 167. Now, if 13 members of the JKT group and four of Aleem group are added to the number 167, the total support comes to 184, still short of two numbers to clinch victory. But four independently elected members including Syeda Maimanat Mohsin (Jugnu Mohsin), Qasim Khan, Malik Ahmad Ali Aulak and Bilal Asghar Warriach have also pledged their support to the PML-N nominee. Besides, a PTI member from Rawalpindi Raja Sagheer has also announced to support Hamza Shahbaz Sharif.

The PML-N has also won the support of Mohammad Moavia of Rah-e-Haq party. In this way, the total numerical support of the PML-N in Punjab Assembly swells to 190 according to this calculation. The PML-N’s Azma Zahid Bukhari, however, claimed that 199 members were present in the House during Sunday’s Assembly sitting.

It merits mention here that almost all the PTI members who have pledged support for Hamza Shahbaz were independently elected in 2018 elections and later joined the PTI. The PML-N’s legal experts say that defection clause will not apply on these members since they were not elected on the PTI’s election symbol.

Meanwhile, it has been learnt that PML-N has offered the Assembly speakership to the JKT group besides some ministries. Sources said that Jahangir Tareen will clinch the final deal with the PML-N leadership at a later stage when he returns from the UK.

On the other hand, despite hectic efforts and several rounds of meetings with JKT group, only three of its members have pledged their support to Ch Parvez Elahi. They include Rafaqat Gilani, Abdul Haye Dasti and Ameer Mohammad. Sources said that Moonis Elahi spent well over four hours with JKT members on Saturday last convincing them to support his father but returned with only three of them in his pocket.

Though the PTI has 183 members in the Punjab Assembly, it is left with 166 members if 13 members belonging to JKT group and at least four members loyal to Aleem Khan (who have openly announced to side with the PML-N) are to be excluded. If 10 members of the PML-Q and five members of the PML-N (who have defected to the PTI) are added to the number 166, the total numerical support of Ch Parvez Elahi in Punjab Assembly comes to 181, five numbers still short of the required strength. The PML-Q is claiming that around a dozen more members of the PML-N will vote for Ch Parvez Elahi like they did in his election as Assembly speaker in August 2018.