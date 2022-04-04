News Desk

Death anniversary of former PM Zulfikar Ali Bhutto being observed today

The 43rd death anniversary of former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto is being observed today [Monday].

In this connection, a special ceremony will be held at Ghari Khuda Bakhash Bhutto Larkana.

In a message on the occasion, Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Zulfikar Ali Bhutto laid the foundation of a new era in Pakistan’s political arena.

He said the era of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was a bright chapter for the beloved homeland.

