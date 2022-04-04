Anadolu

Death toll from heavy rains in Brazil climbs to 15

The death toll in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro state from heavy rains that triggered flash floods and landslides rose to 15, local media outlets said late Sunday.

Eight people died in Angra dos Reis municipality and six others in the city of Paraty on March 31 and April 1, according to Brazil’s official news agency Agencia Brasil. Another person died in the city of Mesquita.

Fire crews said search and rescue efforts are continuing for five missing people in Angra dos Reis and one in Paraty.

Rio de Janeiro state is experiencing one of the most frequent years of natural disasters due to heavy rains.

In mid-February, as many as 233 people died due to floods and landslides caused by heavy rains in Petropolis, a mountainous region of Rio de Janeiro.

