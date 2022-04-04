News Desk

ECP suspends by-polls in NA-33 Hangu

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday suspended by-polls in NA-33 Hangu constituency which had become vacant after the death of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of Provincial Assembly Khayal Zaman.

It is pertinent to mention here that Khayal Zaman had passed away on February 14, after which his seat became vacant.The decision was taken by the ECP at a time when the President had dissolved the National Assembly at the request of the Prime Minister due to which by-elections in NA-33 Hangu have been suspended.

According to details, the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan was supposed to take place on Sunday, but the Deputy Speaker National Assembly had rejected the motion declaring it unconstitutional. He asked the nation to prepare for the elections.

Moreover, during the 2018 elections, Khayal Zaman Orakzai of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was declared the winner with more than 28,000 votes while Atiq-ur-Rehman of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal got more than 27,000 votes.

