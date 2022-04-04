Excitement at peak as all tickets for one-off Pak-Aus T20I sold out

The excitement and craze for the Australia series in Pakistan are at an all-time high as after the successful hosting of the Test and ODI matches, all the tickets for the one-off T20I in Lahore have been sold out.

It has been nearly two decades since the Pakistani crowd missed seeing Aussies playing on the home soil. The day, when Kangaroos returned to Pakistan, was the day, the PCB managed to conduct a successful final of the HBL PSL 7 and the brimming house-full stadium was proof that the nation loves to see their stars in action.

In accordance with the Pakistan-Australia tour, it is worth mentioning that tickets for all the white and red ball matches were marked as sold out and the crowd appearance during the matches days was also matchless.

This is not only showing the love of the cricket-crazy nation for the Australian cricketers to witness them playing in front of them but also portrays the true image of Pakistan to the world that it is a peaceful and sports-loving country and the entire nation wants to see national and international cricketing stars in action at their home grounds.