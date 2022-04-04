Fire destroys 11 mud-thatched houses

MIRPURKHAS – Eleven straw and mud-thatched houses of farm workers were completely gutted and five cattle heads were burnt to death in a huge fire in Girhchari village in Sindhri taluka on Sunday.

The villagers told journalists that the fire broke out in a house and rapidly engulfed adjacent huts. They tried to put it off but failed and then informed Hingorno town committee officials to send a fire brigade but unfortunately it did not arrive to help them. As a result, they said, five cattle heads were burnt to death and household articles, stocked wheat and a motorcycle were burnt down.

The fire victims urged the district administration to provide them immediate help as the fire had rendered them homeless.