Our Staff Reporter

Fire destroys 11 mud-thatched houses

MIRPURKHAS – Eleven straw and mud-thatched houses of farm workers were completely gutted and five cattle heads were burnt to death in a huge fire in Girhchari village in Sindhri taluka on Sunday.

The villagers told journalists that the fire broke out in a house and rapidly engulfed adjacent huts. They tried to put it off but failed and then informed Hingorno town committee officials to send a fire brigade but unfortunately it did not arrive to help them. As a result, they said, five cattle heads were burnt to death and household articles, stocked wheat and a motorcycle were burnt down.

The fire victims urged the district administration to provide them immediate help as the fire had rendered them homeless.

 

 

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

PPP has signed ‘working framework’ with MQM-P’s leadership: CM

Karachi

Villagers kill ‘robber’

Karachi

Death anniversary of ZAB being observed today

Karachi

PTI leader congratulates people on rejection of no-confidence motion in NA

Karachi

Very hot weather forecast for Sindh

Karachi

Influx of beggars irks people during Ramzan

Karachi

Sindh declares public holiday today

Karachi

Sindh set to fill over 600 vacant posts at JPMC

Karachi

PSP berates politicians for violating constitution

Karachi

RTI coalition urges Sindh govt to revive information commission

1 of 522

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More