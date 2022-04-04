News Desk

Gold prices decrease Rs100 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs100 and was sold at Rs131,200 on Monday against its sale at Rs131,300 in the local market the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs85 to Rs112,483 from Rs112,568 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went down to Rs 103,109 from Rs103,388, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1520 and Rs1303.15 respectively.

The price of gold in international market increased by US$1 and was traded at US$1926 against its sale at US$1925, the association reported.

 

