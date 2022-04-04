High political drama as PM’s ‘trump card’ stuns Opp

ISLAMABAD – The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday astounded the opposition parties by playing his much-touted ‘trump card’ as the latter cried foul after dismissal of the no-trust motion.

The members of the opposition parties and former allies of the ruling PTI — MQM-P and BAP — were seen stunned after National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Ali Suri announced that he rejected the no-confidence motion over its alleged link with foreign elements. He termed it against Article 5 of the Constitution, which states that “loyalty to the State is the basic duty of every citizen”. The opposition members didn’t know what the government did to them as it left the PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif shocked in the chair of the Leader of the Opposition. The other opposition members also seemed taken aback by the Deputy Speaker ruling. The disgruntled PTI MNAS didn’t enter the House as the opposition had sufficient number of members to pass the no-confidence motion against the PM.

It was a day of high political drama. Sunday dawned with an expected political activity amid high political temperature as the Centre and Punjab were set to decide the fate of PM Imran Khan and select new Chief Minister of Punjab respectively. But as the drama started unfolding, exciting and dramatic political developments took place with the first federal government sacking Punjab Governor Chaudhary Muhamamd Sarwar. The decision to sack Sarwar was announced by Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry in a tweet in the morning. Soon after, the opposition in the national assembly submitted a no-confidence motion against National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar.

Few hours later, the federal government appointed Umar Sarfaraz Cheema, a PTI founding member, as the new Governor Punjab. As the Members Parliament started reaching the Parliament House, PML-Q MNA Tariq Bashir Cheema and Salik Hussain, son of Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain, were seen talking to PML-N president, Mian Shahbaz Sharif in the opposition lobby, suggesting a division in the Chaudharys’ family. Following the session of the lower house, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz took to her official Twitter handle to state that no one should be allowed to “distort” the Constitution to save their seat. The weeks-long political turmoil in the country reached its climax as the NA deputy speaker prorogued the sitting without allowing voting on the no-trust motion against PM Imran.

The bombshell came at 1:10pm when Prime Minister Imran addressed the nation and announced that he has advised the President to dissolve the National Assembly and move towards early elections. In continuation of the unexpected turn of events, Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial took suo moto notice of the situation in the country following the dismissal of the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan by NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri and the subsequent dissolution of the NA by President Arif Alvi. The SC staff was called hurriedly to the SC building despite a holiday and later a three-member bench headed by the Chief Justice adjourned the hearing of the case till Monday (today).

It is to mention here that PML-N’s Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz were the aspirants for the coveted Prime Minister and Punjab Chief Minister slots respectively. Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Pervez Elahi was to contest PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz Sharif for the CM slot.