Hot weather predicted for several KP areas

Peshawar – The Provincial Met Office on Sunday predicted hot and dry weather for several parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during next 24 hours.

However, light rain, thunderstorms and strong wind is expected at isolated places in Chitral, Upper Dir and Upper Swat districts. Strong dust raising winds are also expected in plain areas of the province.

Similarly, the Met Office also forecast hot and dry weather for most parts of the province. Dust raising wind is also expected in plain areas of the province for next 48 hours.

