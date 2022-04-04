News Desk

KSE-100 plunges by a massive 1,100 points on political turmoil

The KSE-100 index has lost over 1,100 points so far in morning trade and was trading around 44,000 due to ongoing political and constitutional turmoil in the country.

Cement, Commercial Banks, and Technology & Communication sectors have endured the maximum losses so far.

In the latest development, the Prime Minister has dissolved assemblies and called an early election. The announcement came minutes after the National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri rejected a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, terming it a contradiction of Article 5 of the Constitution.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Political stability vital for economic growth, development, says Iftikhar Malik

Business

Economic gloom persists as Pak-IMF talks inconclusive amid political crisis

Business

Clock ticking on Swiss watches’ raw materials from Russia

Business

Bank of China’s net profit up 12.28 percent in 2021

Business

Hon’ble Justice Mansoor Ali Shah emphasises on making Court House more efficient through technology

Business

Chinese-invested int’l airport to boost Cambodia’s economy, tourism: Cambodian PM

Business

PDC of OMCs on petrol, HSD likely to reach to Rs54 billion

Business

Urgent need for more export oriented strategies stressed to achieve $30b exports target

Business

FBR asks manufacturing units in erstwhile Fata/Pata to determine installed capacity through IOCO

Business

Italy keen to strengthen economic ties with Pakistan, says envoy

1 of 961

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More