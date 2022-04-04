News Desk

Minutes of National Security Council meeting should be brought out: Marriyum

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday said that the minutes of National Security Council meeting should be brought out publically.

Talking to media in Islamabad, Marriyum Aurangzeb said that 197 members were declared as traitors, returned to the country with the slogan of state of Madinah, conspiracy under foreign funding and sale of Kashmir. When you ask the question, you use the slogan of Amr-ul-Ma ruf. When you see that power is about to end, then you remember the conspiracy abroad.

She further said that you have considered the people as insane. Why was the Security Council not convened on March 8? When the no-confidence motion was filed, you said that it was a great benefit. Your MNAs left because of the theft of your cartel. You say that there was a conspiracy abroad? When the allies left, then I remembered that there was a conspiracy. If there was a global conspiracy, then you fulfilled the global conspiracy by overthrowing your own government. If you want, then why there will be an election?

Marriyum Aurangzeb added that the player who played till the last ball ran away with the wickets. Self restraint does not mean do not vote, 22 crore people are looking at the Supreme Court, if anyone wants an election, the PML-N wants, if someone does not want an election, it is Imran Khan. The National Security Council had a meeting at 5 o clock and Parliament was sitting on the same day.

