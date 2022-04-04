News Desk

Nation will no longer tolerate looters: PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said that for every Pakistani dignity comes first, it is a priority. Sharif and Zardari never cared for it, Dunya News reported.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said political situation in the country has changed in just five months and added that nation will no longer tolerate looters.

“I am astonished by reaction of PDM to our calling for general elections. They have been crying hoarse about how our government has failed and lost support of the people so why the fear of elections now? Democrats go to the people for support,” he said.

“Isn t it better for PDM to accept elections rather than being part of a foreign conspiracy for regime change; and indulging in blatant purchasing of loyalties thereby destroying our nation s moral fibre,” he said.

