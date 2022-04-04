NEPRA hikes power tariff by Rs1.29 per unit for K-Electric consumers

The National Electronic Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Monday approved hike in power tariff by Rs 1.29 for consumers of K-Electric for one month under fuel price adjustment.

NEPRA has completed hearing on K Electric s request for an increase in electricity price by Rs3.45 per unit in the under February s monthly fuel adjustment.

After the hearing, the authority approved to increase the price of electricity for K Electric consumers by Rs 29 paisa per unit, however, a detailed decision and notification will be issued later.

According to NEPRA, K-Electric had submitted a request to increase the price of electricity by Rs3.45 per unit, but according to the analysis of data, the increase in the price of electricity for electric is Rs 1.29 paisa per unit.

During the hearing, Chairman NEPRA asked whether K Electric had a gas deal with Sui Southern or if there was unannounced loadshedding, to which the K-Electric officials replied in negative.