Never backed out from making bold decisions: CM Buzdar

Former Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar was given a farewell on Monday in which the CM office along with the Police officials and administration personnel joined the event.

Usman Buzdar while talking to the farewell ceremony said that he always did what was right, always did everything according to merit and always made decisions through consultation.

The outgoing Chief Minister (CM) also said that his conscience is satisfied as he has never done anything wrong, moreover he has never asked anyone to do anything wrong.

The CM concluded his farewell speech by saying that he above all, he is still human, and humans do make mistakes. He further said that he has never backed out from making bold decisions.

