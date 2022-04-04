Agencies

No positive case reported for COVID-19 in Balochistan

QUETTA   –    No new positive case of coronavirus was reported in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35476 in the province on Sunday.  According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1450390  people were screened for the virus. As many as 35090 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Man dies, another injured in Manguchar road mishap

National

Balochistan’s water storage capacity reaches 68,939 acre feet after dams completion

Islamabad

Imran’s ‘surprise’ triggers constitutional crisis

Lahore

CM’s election deferred as scuffle breaks out in Punjab Assembly

Islamabad

‘Stunned’ Opposition hits back at Imran Khan

Islamabad

Arrests of opp leaders on ‘high treason’ charges can’t be ruled out

Entertainment

Army has nothing to do with what happened in NA: Spokesperson

Lahore

Sarwar removed as Punjab governor

Islamabad

Majority has rejected PM’s move to dissolve NA: PPP

Islamabad

Rashid wants dissolution of KP, Punjab assemblies

1 of 3,806

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More