Olivia Rodrigo, Bruno Mars dominate 64th Annual Grammy Awards

The 64th annual Grammy Awards kicked off Sunday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas with opening performances by Bruno Mars and Olivia Rodrigo, both of whom took home multiple awards.

Record of the Year and Song of the Year went to Leave the Door Open by Silk Sonic, a super-duo consisting of Mars and Anderson .Paak.

“And realize because of you guys, me and Andy going to be singing this song forever, so God bless you all,” said Mars.

Silk Sonic also took home the Grammy for Best R&B Performance for Leave The Door Open, which tied with Pick Up Your Feelings by Jazmine Sullivan.

Former Best New Artist winners Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion presented this year’s award in that category to Olivia Rodrigo.

“Thank you so much to the Recording Academy,” exclaimed the 19-year-old musician on her Best New Artist Grammy. “This is my biggest dream come true.”

Rodrigo also took home the Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance for her song Drivers License, which she performed live.

In addition, Rodrigo won the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album for Sour, in which she thanked her family for their support.

“I really want to dedicate this award to my parents,” said Rodrigo, recalling when she was nine years old telling her mom and dad she wanted to be an Olympic gymnast before telling them she was going to win a Grammy.

“I want to thank my mom for being supportive of all of my dreams no matter how crazy, and I want to thank my mom and my dad for being equally as proud of me for winning a Grammy as they were when I learned how to do a back walkover. This is for you guys and because of you guys,” she said.

Even with 11 nominations, most of the night, Jon Batiste didn’t hear his name called until the very end, avoiding the shutout. Batiste took home the grand prize for We Are, winning the Grammy for Album of the Year.

“I believe this to my core. There is no best musician, best artist, best dancer, best actor,” said Batiste with relief in his voice. “The creative arts are subjective and they reach people at a point in their lives when they need it most. It’s like a song or an album. It’s made and it almost has a radar to find the person when they need it the most.”

The Best Pop Duo Group Performance Grammy went to Doja Cat featuring SZA for Kiss Me More.

Three-time Grammy winner Ludacris presented the Best Rap Performance to Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar for Family Ties.

“I just want to say thank you to my support system,” said Keem, “My family, the women that raised me, to shape me to become the man I am today…This is a dream.”

The Best R&B Album went to Heaux Tales by Jazmine Sullivan.

“I wrote this project to deal with my own shame and unforgiveness around some of the decisions that I made in my twenties that weren’t favorable,” said Sullivan. “But what it ended up being was a safe space for black women to tell their stories…for us to learn from each other, laugh with each other, and not be exploited at the same time.”

Starting Over by Chris Stapleton took home Best Country Album.

Foo Fighters took home the Rock trifecta, winning for Best Rock Performance (Making a Fire), Best Rock Song (Waiting on a War) and Best Rock Album (Medicine by Midnight).

The 2022 Grammys were originally scheduled for the end of January but were postponed three months due to the COVID omicron surge. This is the first time the Grammys have been held in Las Vegas.​​​​​​​

Album of the Year: We Are by Jon Batiste

Record of the Year: Leave the Door Open by Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak)

Song of the Year: Leave the Door Open by Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak)

Best R&B Performance: Leave The Door Open by Silk Sonic (tie) Pick Up Your Feelings by Jazmine Sullivan (tie)

Best R&B Song: Leave The Door Open,” Silk Sonic

Best New Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Best Pop Solo Performance: Drivers License by Olivia Rodrigo

Best Pop Vocal Album: Sour by Olivia Rodrigo

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Kiss Me More by Doja Cat featuring SZA

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: Love for Sale by Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Best Country Album: Starting Over by Chris Stapleton

Best Rap Performance: Family Ties by Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar

Best Rap Album: Call Me If You Get Lost by Tyler, The Creator

Best Rap Song: Jail by Kanye West and Jay-Z

Best Rock Performance: Making a Fire by Foo Fighters

Best Rock Song: Waiting on a War by Foo Fighters

Best Rock Album: Medicine at Midnight by Foo Fighters