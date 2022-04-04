News Desk

Pakistan reports 154 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Pakistan has reported no death in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has risen to 1,525,620. The nationwide tally of fatalities stands at 30,361 on Monday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) at least 154 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Pakistan has conducted 23,285 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 154 persons were tested positive for the disease. The COVID Positivity Ratio was recorded at 0.66 percent.

