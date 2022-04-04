News Desk

Pakistan reports no deaths from coronavirus in 24 hours

Pakistan has reported no deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has risen to 1,525,620. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,361 on Monday.

According to the latest figures by the National Institute of Health (NIH) 154 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

 

Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 13,558 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 8,097 in Sindh, 6,322 in KP, 1,023 in Islamabad, 792 in Azad Kashmir, 378 in Balochistan and 191 in GB.

