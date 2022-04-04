PAL announces Awards for Pakistani Writers’ and Poets

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) Sunday has announced Kamal-e-Fun Award for the year 2020. Prominent , renowned writer and poet Mustansar Hussain Tarar & Ashoo Lala Faqeer has been nominated for the Kamal-e-Fun Award 2020, said a press release issued here. The panel of judges consisted on well-known writers and scholars;Kishwar Naheed, Dr Anwar Ahmad, Dr Rauf Parekh, Mahmood Sham, Asghar Nadeem Syed, Parveen Malik, Muhammad Izhar ul Haq, Dr Riaz Majeed, Hafeez Khan, Muhammad Hameed Shahid, Dr. Abaseen Yousufzai, Nasir Ali Syed, Dr. Abdul Razaq Sabir, Dr. Zulifqar Sial, Taj Joyo, Dr. Zia ul Hasan, Dr. Rubina Shaheen, Dr. Qasim Naseem, Haris Khalique and Dr. Wahid Bux Buzdarmet Kishwar Naheed presided over the meeting.

Kamal-e-Fun Award is the highest literary award in the field of literature for recognition of lifetime’s achievement in creative and research work. The amount of this award is Rs 1,000,000/-.

The Award money Rs 200,000/- will be given to each of Award winner for the National Literary Award 2020.