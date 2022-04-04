People ready for general elections: Fawad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhary has said the people are ready for general elections and these will be held in ninety days.

Talking to the media persons outside the Supreme Court in Islamabad on Monday, he said it is the right of the people to elect their leaders.

He said we will move forward in accordance with the Supreme Court’s verdict on the political situation. He said any effort to influence the apex court will be resisted.

Alluding to Article 63A of the constitution Fawad Chaudhary said the PPP and the PML (N) have breached the constitution by promoting horse trading in the house.