People welcome newly-elected Chitral tehsil chief

CHITRAL – The local people extended warm welcome to newly-elected chairman of tehsil Chitral and took him to Garm Chashma in procession. The procession started from Shahi Qilla Chitral and all the way men and women from every village stood in the way and greeted them. During this time, some very emotional scenes were also seen when the elderly people of the area hugged Shahzada Aman-ur-Rehman, wept and expressed their happiness on his success.

It is worth mentioning here that during recently held local bodies election, the PTI nominated candidate Shahzada Aman-ur-Rehman received 25,606 votes winning against rival Maulvi Abdul Rehman of JUI with a margin of 12,321 votes.

The caravan consisted of several vehicles and the most interesting scene was when girls, women and young men stood on the road and showered flowers on him. It is a custom of the people of Chitral to give shapiri on the occasion of happiness. Shapiri is actually to sweeten the mouth, but when offering shapiri, it also includes skim milk, curd, sweets and candies, walnuts, dried fruits.

Addressing the public gathering, Aman-ur-Rehman thanked the people of Wadi Garm Chashma, Karimabad, Shughur, Arkari, Persan, Union Council Ion, Jaguar, Bamburit and all the people of different valleys who jointly considered him as their son and used their precious vote in his favour to make him successful.