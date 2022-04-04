Pervaiz Elahi wants to suspend 40 members on charges of ransack: Hamza Shehbaz

The united opposition Chief Minister-designate Hamza Shehbaz on Monday said that Pervaiz Elahi wants to suspend 40 members on charges of ransack.

In a press conference PMLN leader Hamza Shehbaz said that there were cameras installed in assembly and every movement could be monitored.He mentioned the PMLQ Leader Pervaiz Elahi and exclaimed that people have watched the trick he played.

You were losing, therefore you got the session adjourned, he added.

The PMLN leader also talked about the constitutional right of members to vote questioning that how could the Speaker be an obstacle in the way of the member’s right to vote.

I warn you, if you try to make a spectacle tomorrow, you will be responsible for the consequences, said Hamza Shehbaz.

According to Mr. Shehbaz the constitution and law are being toyed with. He also explained that it has been many years since the Presidency became an ordinance factory, adding that in the National Assembly, the Deputy Speaker gave a ruling against the constitution and law.

Hamza Shehbaz stated that in terms of numerical majority in the Punjab Assembly, our number was close to 200. The names of the candidates and supporters were called out in the House.

He further added that even today he has received news that Pervaiz Elahi wants to repeat history.

He extended a warning to Mr. Elahi that his trick has been exposed and people know about it.

The nation has seen it, yesterday you were losing so you adjourned the meeting in 6 minutes, he said.

Hamza Shehbaz quoted that as per the directions of Supreme Court voting is the right of every honorable member, adding that the Speaker should be instructed that he will not be a hindrance to voting.

Now the session of the Punjab Assembly will be held on Wednesday, in this regard Hamza Shehbaz stated that the field will be opened on Wednesday and the Chief Minister will be elected.

Our goal will not be political revenge, we will serve the public, added PMLN leader.