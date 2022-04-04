PM Khan to hold important meeting with Buzdar

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday summoned former chief minister Usman Buzdar to discuss matters pertaining to the Punjab CM election and party’s current political situation in the province.

Sources privy to the development told that former Punjab chief minister will brief the prime minister about party’s position and number game for the election of new CM Punjab.

Former local government minister Mian Mahmood ur Rasheed will also attend the meeting, they said.

The Punjab Assembly session to elect a new chief minister Punjab was postponed yesterday minutes after a no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan was rejected by the National Assembly.

The proceeding of the Punjab Assembly was adjourned until April 06 after it went on only for six minutes today.

Speaking after the adjournment, Punjab minister Fayyaz Chohan had said that six estranged members of the Tareen group will also rejoin them. “The assembly proceedings were run as per the constitutional requirements,” he said.

Yesterday, the nomination papers of Hamza Shahbaz and Chaudhry Pervaiz Ellahi for the election of the Punjab chief minister’s slot have been accepted by the secretary Punjab Assembly on Saturday.