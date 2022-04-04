PM Khan to interact people via telephone calls today

Prime Minister Imran Khan will interact with people via direct telephone calls today (Monday), Dr Shahbaz Gill announced in a Twitter message.

Dr Shahbaz Gill announced that PM Imran Khan will receive direct telephone calls from the general public to answer their queries on the current political situation.

Sources told hat the telephone lines will be opened for general public to interact with the premier and the conversation will be broadcast on the television, radio and digital media platforms at once.

The premier’s direct interaction with the nationals is possessing importance in which he will brief the nationals regarding the ongoing political crisis.

PM Khan had interacted with the general public multiple times since 2021 which gained popularity amongst the nationals for reaching his office via telephone calls. It may be noted that the premier’s direct interaction with the nationals had been postponed twice.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court has constituted a larger bench on a notice taken of the current political scenario after the NA deputy speaker rejected the no-trust motion against PM Imran Khan.

A five-member large bench of the SC will hear the notice at 1 pm tomorrow. Meanwhile, the scheduled hearing on the interpretation of Article 63A has been postponed.