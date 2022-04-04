PML-Q leader Parvez Elahi claims to have higher numbers than Opposition

PML-Q leader and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Sunday claimed to have numbers higher than the Opposition to fight for the chief minister slot.

A session of the Punjab Assembly to elect the new leader of the House was adjourned till April 6 without voting after a fuss by the government and the Opposition.

The PML-Q leader was talking to the media flanked by Muhammad Basharat Raja, Hafiz Ammar Yasir and other members of the Punjab Assembly outside the Assembly when he said that his side was fully prepared against the Opposition.

Talking about the session, he said that after the uproar and commotion of PML-N in the Punjab Assembly, the deputy speaker had no option but to adjourn the session.

He said: “When the election process started, those who were elected on PTI tickets, our people went and told them [Opposition] that this is not your place. When they started coming towards us, the Opposition members attacked them and then everyone saw what happened.”

Parvez said that there is no thought of dissolving the Punjab Assembly. “I have a very old and friendly relationship with Chaudhry Sarwar. Whatever he says, I will not say anything against him. Allah knows what the future of Chaudhry Sarwar will be. The prime minister did me a favour six days ago. You have been enjoying the governorship for three and a half years.”

To a question, the speaker said that Abdul Aleem Khan and Jahangir Tareen have been disengaged. Aleem should quit this job and work for society. The whole scenario will be cleared on April 6, he added.