President seeks consensus name from Imran, Shehbaz for caretaker PM

President Dr. Arif Alvi has sought a consensus name from Prime Minister Imran Khan and Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif for caretaker Prime Minister.

According to a letter written to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Shehbaz Sharif by the President today, caretaker prime minister shall be appointed by the President in consultation with the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing National Assembly.

It says in case the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition do not agree on any person to be appointed as caretaker prime minister within three days of the dissolution of the National Assembly, they will forward two nominees each to a parliamentary committee comprising eight members having equal representation from the treasury and the opposition.

Imran Khan shall continue to hold the office of Prime Minister till appointment of the caretaker Prime Minister.

Earlier yesterday, the Prime Minister dissolved the National Assembly after dismissal of no-confidence motion against him by the Deputy Speaker National Assembly under Article 5 of the Constitution.

