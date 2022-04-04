PSP berates politicians for violating constitution

Karachi – Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Sunday said that 320 politicians sitting in parliament of Pakistan only consider violation of constitution when their government or their vested political interests come under threat. They have nothing to do with 220 million people. This is not the first time that the Constitution of Pakistan has been violated. The Constitution of Pakistan is being violated here every day. The Constitution of Pakistan states that no law of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan would be contrary to the Qur’an and Sunnah. But on the other hand, there is a system of interest in this country which is an open war against Allah and His Messenger Muhammad SAWW. Under Article 140A of the Constitution of Pakistan, devolution of powers and resources to lower level is mandatory. Under Article 25A of the Constitution, the government must provide education to all children in Pakistan but no party or politician talks about these articles. Various provisions of the Constitution of Pakistan relating to the rights and resources of 220 million people are being violated on a daily basis. He expressed these views while presiding over an emergency meeting of the members of the Central Executive Committee and National Council at Pakistan House. Syed Mustafa Kamal further said that neither the ruling party cares about Pakistan nor the opposition parties. Rather, it is a bunch of elites who want to stay in power somehow.

The present system can no longer function and the stubbornness to run the country further under this system will cause irreparable damage to Pakistan.