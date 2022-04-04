PSP berates politicians for violating constitution

Karachi – Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Sunday said that the 320 politicians sitting in parliament of Pakistan only consider violation of constitution when their government or their vested political interests come under threat. They have nothing to do with 220 million people. This is not the first time that the Constitution of Pakistan has been violated. The Constitution of Pakistan is being violated here every day.

The Constitution of Pakistan states that no law of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan would be contrary to the Qur’an and Sunnah. But on the other hand, there is a system of interest in this country which is an open war against Allah and His Messenger Muhammad SAWW.

Under Article 140A of the Constitution of Pakistan, devolution of powers and resources to lower level is mandatory. Under Article 25A of the Constitution, the government must provide education to all children in Pakistan but no party or politician talks about these articles. Various provisions of the Constitution of Pakistan relating to the rights and resources of 220 million people are being violated on a daily basis.

He expressed these views while presiding over an emergency meeting of the members of the Central Executive Committee and National Council at Pakistan House.

Syed Mustafa Kamal further said that neither the ruling party cares about Pakistan nor the opposition parties. Rather, it is a bunch of elites who want to stay in power somehow.

The present system can no longer function and the stubbornness to run the country further under this system will cause irreparable damage to Pakistan.

PTI leader congratulates

people on rejection of no

confidence motion in NA

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad President Imran Qureshi has congratulated the people of Pakistan on rejection of the no confidence motion in the National Assembly and dissolution of the NA to pave way for the snap polls.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan has knocked out the opposition’s movement which was kicked off on directions of the foreign masters,” he alleged while talking to the media here on Sunday.

Qureshi blamed the opposition for conspiring against an elected government to pander to the wishes of a foreign power. He further blamed the opposition leaders for bribing billions of rupees to MNA of PTI who defected with the PM.

“The reaction to the rejection of the no confidence move in the NA and dissolution of the assembly on social media is proof that the people are happy with the PTI government’s decision,” he said.

Qureshi believed that a larger number of the people now recognised Khan as a leader after he foiled a conspiracy of the opposition against his government.