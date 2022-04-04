Staff Reporter

PTI leader congratulates people on rejection of no-confidence motion in NA

HYDERABAD – The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad President Imran Qureshi has congratulated the people of Pakistan on rejection of the no confidence motion in the National Assembly and dissolution of the NA to pave way for the snap polls. “Prime Minister Imran Khan has knocked out the opposition’s movement which was kicked off on directions of the foreign masters,” he alleged while talking to the media here on Sunday. Qureshi blamed the opposition for conspiring against an elected government to pander to the wishes of a foreign power. He further blamed the opposition leaders for bribing billions of rupees to MNA of PTI who defected with the PM. “The reaction to the rejection of the no confidence move in the NA and dissolution of the assembly on social media is proof that the people are happy with the PTI government’s decision,” he said. Qureshi believed that a larger number of the people now recognised Khan as a leader after he foiled a conspiracy of the opposition against his government.

 

 

 

