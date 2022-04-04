News Desk

PTI nominates Justice Gulzar Ahmed as caretaker PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday proposed former Chief Justice Justice Gulzar Ahmed’s name for the caretaker prime minister slot.

Former federal minister for information and broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry in his latest tweet stated that in response to President Dr Arif Alvi’s letter, PM Imran Khan recommended the former CJP’s name after consultation and approval for the PTI’s core committee.

It is pertinent to mention here that the President had written a letter to PM Imran and former opposition leader in national assembly Shehbaz Sharif in this regard.

