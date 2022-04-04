PTI shortlists two candidates for caretaker PM: Fawad Ch

Fawad Chaudhry said on Monday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has finalised its candidates for the office of caretaker prime minister.

The former federal minister made the statement while talking to the media along with other PTI leaders outside Supreme Court.

“PTI has sent two names to President Arif Alvi for the post of caretaker prime minister,” said Fawad Chaudhry, adding that if joint opposition did not finalise names within 7 days, the top candidate from the names suggested by PTI will become caretaker premier.

It is pertinent to mention here that President Arif Alvi has written a letter to PM Imran Khan and opposition leader in the outgoing National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif regarding the appointment of caretaker premier.

The letter reads that Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi will continue to hold PM Office till the appointment of caretaker prime minister under Article 224(A) of the Constitution.

“In case, the prime minister opposition leader does not agree on any person to be appointed as caretaker PM, within three days of the dissolution of the National Assembly, they shall forward two nominees each to a committee to be immediately constituted by Speaker of outgoing NA, comprising eight members having equal representation from treasury and opposition, to be nominated by incumbent PM and opposition leader respectively, under Article 224(1A),” the letter added.

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif has refused to become part of any consultation for an interim setup including a caretaker prime minister and said that they await a decision from the apex court against subversion of the Constitution.

Speaking along with top opposition leaders in a presser, Shehbaz Sharif said that he would not become part of the consultation for the caretaker prime minister. “The President has subverted the Constitution and now we await a decision against it from Supreme Court,” he said.