Qasim Suri’s decision was controversial, unconstitutional: Fazlur Rehman

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Fazlur Rehman said Monday that the deputy speaker issued a “controversial” decision based on a “controversial letter” as he warned the PTI and the prime minister that the Opposition would “not back down.”

In his press conference today, a charged Fazli said in 1988, Balochistan’s assembly was dissolved but the court restored it. “The court should take action against the recent violation of the Constitution and not delay it.”

The PDM chief lashed out at the deputy speaker for not taking the Opposition’s input while making the decision and censured the president for obeying the prime minister’s directives without asking any questions.

“The entire country has been pushed into a crisis […] our only demand is that the deputy speaker’s ruling is declared illegal,” Fazl said, terming Suri’s decision as “controversial and unconstitutional”.

“All of these unconstitutional moves are being made to come into power again — illegally,” the PDM chief said, adding that the prime minister has sought a safe exit by dissolving the assemblies.

