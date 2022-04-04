News Desk

Ready to share NSC meeting minutes with SC: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf  Vice Chairman and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Monday that PTI is ready to share the minutes of National Security Committee (NSC) meeting held on the “threat letter” and “foreign conspiracy with SC.

The former federal minister made this statement while talking to the media outside the Supreme Court.

“If court asked, we are ready to share NCS meeting minutes over foreign conspiracy with the apex court,” Shah Mehmood Qureshi told media.

He further said that the government issued a strong demarche on the base of NSC meeting.

On March 31, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting in Islamabad to take the top civil and military leadership into confidence over the “threat letter” and the “foreign conspiracy” behind the no-confidence motion against him in the National Assembly.

Top civil and military leadership including federal ministers, services chief and DG ISI were among the attendees of the meeting.

It is pertinent to mention here that a five-member larger bench of the Supreme Court on Monday resumed hearing into a suo-moto notice over ruling from Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri against no-confidence motion with Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial.

