Road accidents claim eight lives

LAHORE – At least eight persons were killed and 1,195 others were injured in road accidents across Punjab during the last 24 hours. As many as 708 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 487 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue teams. The analysis showed 573 drivers, 28 underage drivers, 137 pedestrians, and 493 passengers were among the victims of the road accidents. The statistical data also showed 306 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 299 persons, placing the provincial capital at the top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 97 accidents and 114 victims.

According to the data, 989 motorbikes, 95 auto-rickshaws, 115 motorcars, 27 vans, nine passenger buses, 34 trucks and 113 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.