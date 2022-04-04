Rs12.6m fines collected from traffic violators in Feb 2022: CTO

PESHAWAR – The traffic police have submitted Rs12.6 million to provincial exchequer that were received from more than 54,000 violators of traffic rules during the month of February 2022.

Chief Traffic Officer Abass Majeed while talking to reporters at his office on Sunday said that the education teams of traffic police have been deputed across the district for creating awareness among the general public about adapting road safety rules.

He expressed satisfaction over the performance of traffic staff and said that no one would be allowed to violate road safety laws, adding, the violators would be dealt with strict actions including imposition of hefty fines.

Abass Majeed urged the people to cooperate with traffic police and avoid mass gatherings on squares for smooth flow of vehicular traffic during the holy month of Ramazan.

He also directed traffic employees to ensure smooth flow of traffic during the peak hours in Ramazan so that people could be facilitated, especially during Sehr and Iftaar timings.