Anadolu

Russia limits visa-free entry for ‘unfriendly countries’

Russia on Monday suspended visa-free entry to its territory for holders of diplomatic passports, members of official delegations, and journalists from “unfriendly countries.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the relevant decree on retaliatory visa measures, amending visa agreements with the EU, Norway, Iceland, Switzerland, and Denmark.

On March 7, the Russian government issued a list of countries that were “taking unfriendly actions against Russia, Russian companies, and citizens,” referring to the economic sanctions imposed amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

According to the decree published on the government’s website, the list includes Albania, Andorra, Australia, Great Britain and its Jersey, Anguilla, British Virgin Islands and Gibraltar, EU member states, Iceland, Canada, Liechtenstein, Micronesia, Monaco, New Zealand, Norway, South Korea, San Marino, North Macedonia, Singapore, US, Taiwan, Ukraine, Montenegro, Switzerland, and Japan.

The Russia-Ukraine war, which started on Feb. 24, has met international outrage with the EU, US, and UK, among others, implementing tough financial sanctions on Moscow.

At least 1,417 civilians have been killed in Ukraine and 2,038 injured, according to UN estimates, with the true figure feared to be far higher.

More than 4.2 million Ukrainians have also fled to neighboring countries, with millions more displaced inside the country, according to the UN refugee agency.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
International

Sri Lanka president invites all parties in parliament to join government

International

Sri Lankan president declares curfew to preempt protests

International

Death toll from heavy rains in Brazil climbs to 15

International

Olivia Rodrigo, Bruno Mars dominate 64th Annual Grammy Awards

International

UN chief calls for independent probe into civilian killings in Ukraine

International

Soul-searching put Australia’s women cricketers on top of the world

International

At least 6 killed, 10 injured in shooting in Sacramento, California: Police

International

Asian markets mixed as strong US jobs data boosts rate hike bets

International

Red Cross says trying to reach civilians trapped in besieged Mariupol

International

UK PM calls Russian attacks on civilians ‘war crimes’

1 of 1,116

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More