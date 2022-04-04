Russia limits visa-free entry for ‘unfriendly countries’

Russia on Monday suspended visa-free entry to its territory for holders of diplomatic passports, members of official delegations, and journalists from “unfriendly countries.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the relevant decree on retaliatory visa measures, amending visa agreements with the EU, Norway, Iceland, Switzerland, and Denmark.

On March 7, the Russian government issued a list of countries that were “taking unfriendly actions against Russia, Russian companies, and citizens,” referring to the economic sanctions imposed amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

According to the decree published on the government’s website, the list includes Albania, Andorra, Australia, Great Britain and its Jersey, Anguilla, British Virgin Islands and Gibraltar, EU member states, Iceland, Canada, Liechtenstein, Micronesia, Monaco, New Zealand, Norway, South Korea, San Marino, North Macedonia, Singapore, US, Taiwan, Ukraine, Montenegro, Switzerland, and Japan.

The Russia-Ukraine war, which started on Feb. 24, has met international outrage with the EU, US, and UK, among others, implementing tough financial sanctions on Moscow.

At least 1,417 civilians have been killed in Ukraine and 2,038 injured, according to UN estimates, with the true figure feared to be far higher.

More than 4.2 million Ukrainians have also fled to neighboring countries, with millions more displaced inside the country, according to the UN refugee agency.