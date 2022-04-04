SC to hear suo motu notice on NA proceedings today

The Supreme Court of Pakistan is scheduled to hold a hearing on the suo motu notice taken by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial on the constitutional crisis that erupted with National Assembly deputy speaker deeming the no-confidence resolution against Prime Minister Imran Khan “unconstitutional.”

“Any orders and actions that Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi regarding the dissolution of the National Assembly shall be subject to the order of this court,” CJP Bandial had said taking the notice.

Later, the SC restrained state institutions from taking any extra-constitutional steps and directed them to act strictly in accordance with the Constitution, besides asking all political forces of the country to remain peaceful.

Sunday’s hearing was attended by the Attorney General for Pakistan Khalid Javed Khan, the President of the Supreme Court Bar Association Ahsan Bhoon and other counsels representing different parties.

During the hearing on Sunday evening, the CJP issued notices to Attorney General of Pakistan Khalid Javed Khan and Ministry of Defence secretary while directing the latter and Interior secretary to submit a report regarding law and order situation. before it today. The apex court also directed all the political parties involved in the process of the no-confidence motion in the National Assembly and other political forces to become respondents in the case, while directing them to observe the law and maintain peace and public order.

The notice issued to the AGP stated about the constitutionality of the decision of the deputy speaker to dismiss the motion of no confidence on the basis of Article 5 of the Constitution.

Similarly, the court also issued notice to Supreme Court Bar Association and the Pakistan Bar Council to assist the Court in these suo moto proceedings and the Constitution Petitions filed under Article 184(3).