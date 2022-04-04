Security remained tightened outside Punjab Assembly

LAHORE – Security was tightened outside Punjab Assembly on Sunday in the wake of the current political situation in the province following the recent session of Punjab Assembly. On the instructions of the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Fayyaz Ahmed Dev, security in the city and on the premises of Punjab Assembly building remained high alert. The CCPO said that maintenance of law and order in the metropolis and complete protection of the parliamentarians was the top priority of Lahore police. “We will not allow any person to take the law into own hands and disturb peace of the city,” Fayyaz Ahmad Dev said. More than 500 police personnel including three SPs, five SDPOs, 10 SHOs, 50 Upper Subordinates, members of Anti Rights Force, Elite Force, 28 Lady Police officials were deputed for the security of the meeting of Punjab Assembly on the direction of the Lahore CCPO. The police officers were directed to tighten the security arrangements in and around the Punjab Assembly building. Foolproof security was ensured for the members coming to attend the assembly session. Dolphin Squad, Police Response Units, Elite teams had increased patrolling in and around the Punjab Assembly.