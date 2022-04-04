Sri Lanka president invites all parties in parliament to join government

In Sri Lanka, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has invited all parties to be a part of a new government.

The statement issued by President’s office said Gotabaya Rajapaksa invited all political parties representing in the parliament to come together to accept ministerial portfolios in order to find solutions to this national crisis.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s appeal to legislators came today as heavily armed security forces looked to quell more demonstrations.