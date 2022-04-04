News Desk

Sri Lanka president invites all parties in parliament to join government

In Sri Lanka, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has invited all parties to be a part of a new government.

The statement issued by President’s office said Gotabaya Rajapaksa invited all political parties representing in the parliament to come together to accept ministerial portfolios in order to find solutions to this national crisis.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s appeal to legislators came today as heavily armed security forces looked to quell more demonstrations.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
International

Russia limits visa-free entry for ‘unfriendly countries’

International

Sri Lankan president declares curfew to preempt protests

International

Death toll from heavy rains in Brazil climbs to 15

International

Olivia Rodrigo, Bruno Mars dominate 64th Annual Grammy Awards

International

UN chief calls for independent probe into civilian killings in Ukraine

International

Soul-searching put Australia’s women cricketers on top of the world

International

At least 6 killed, 10 injured in shooting in Sacramento, California: Police

International

Asian markets mixed as strong US jobs data boosts rate hike bets

International

Red Cross says trying to reach civilians trapped in besieged Mariupol

International

UK PM calls Russian attacks on civilians ‘war crimes’

1 of 1,116

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More