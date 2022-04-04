‘Stunned’ Opposition hits back at Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD – The opposition parties on Sunday expressed anger by staging strong protest in the National Assembly after Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri rejected their joint resolution for a vote of no-confidence against Prime Minister Imran Khan. Despite the House being prorogued, opposition lawmakers stayed in the assembly hall and try to hold proceedings on their own.

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, former President Asif Ali Zardari, Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari were also among them. Ayaz Sadiq sat on the Speaker’s Chair while Shehbaz Sharif delivered a speech without a microphone, which followed the members’ count on the motion. After the count was made, the number 197 echoed in the assembly hall.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief and Pakistan Democratic Movement president Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman Sunday termed the move of dissolving National Assembly (NA) unconstitutional. He said after the placement of no confidence motion, Prime Minister Imran Khan had no legal right to dissolve the assembly.

He also made it clear that former NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri had given an illegitimate ruling against the no confidence motion in the wake of an irrelevant letter and by quoting the reference of former NA Speaker Asad Qaiser. He said the Opposition parties had also submitted a ‘no trust motion’ against Asad Qaiser in the Parliament.

Maulana Fazl said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan had pushed the country towards the new political crisis. He said that the Opposition had repeatedly informed the nation that Imran Khan had entered in the corridors of power through illegal means and ran away in the same way. He said the nation had never experienced such insanity particularly from a responsible position in the history. The Prime Minister had left the dictators behind with this illegal act, he said adding that he had not lost but run away from the humiliation.

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif disclosed that he had green signals from all quarters that on Sunday the no-confidence motion would be succeeded against the PM. However, he said, the sudden move by the government shocked the opposition. Informally talking to a group of journalists at his chamber, Shehbaz Sharif claimed that morally he is the prime minister of Pakistan. He said that the opposition would not give-up its efforts to remove PM Imran Niazi and all steps would be taken for his removal. Shehbaz warned the PM against taking any step to arrest any of the opposition leaders in the name of anti-corruption drive.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will be dealt with under Article 6 of the Constitution for ‘high treason’. Bilawal hit back at Imran Khan after the latter alleged that ‘foreign conspiracy’ is behind regime change in Pakistan. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tweeted, “The Foreign conspiracy was NCM (no-confidence motion), electoral reforms and early elections??? Then why did you implement this supposed conspiracy by unconstitutionally trying to dissolve parliament and call early elections !”

He said, the voting on the no-confidence motion had already taken place and 195 votes were cast against the PM. “The dissolution of the National Assembly is unconstitutional. The PM has already been voted out in the National Assembly,” he said.

In a statement after the PM Khan had surprisingly advised President Arif Alvi to dissolve the National Assembly, Bilawal said the PM, speaker, deputy speaker, president and anybody involved in this act have “committed high treason”.

“There is no space in our Constitution for them to dissolve the assembly, issue a notification to dissolve the assembly while we bring a vote of no-confidence against the PM. There is no space in the constitution for them not to hold the vote of no-confidence today. There is no space in the constitution, rules of the National Assembly, democracy and law that allow them to escape from the session,” he added.

Bilawal said the opposition had requested the Supreme Court of Pakistan, and all those institutions, responsible for the protection and implementation of the Constitution to act and accept the no-confidence motion which is according to constitutional and legal provisions.

“It was their (the government’s) own decision to have Ayaz Sadiq on the panel of the chair. Following the policy of the House, Ayaz Sadiq has chaired the session of the National Assembly. When the speaker is not present, neither is the deputy speaker, it is the responsibility of the one nominated on the panel to conduct the session. The vote of no-confidence took place and we secured 195 votes,” he contended.

The PPP chief said the opposition hopes that “our judiciary will not let any unconstitutional act to take place.” The PPP chairman said that when such a grave attack has been made on the Constitution, “we expect from the Supreme Court of Pakistan to correct it.”

He said the PM had committed treason to run from the no-confidence. We have proved that the majority is with us. “We will not let Pakistan be run on the rule of the jungle. The PM and NA speaker are not even aware of how grave is the act they have committed,” he remarked.

Bilawal said the opposition was ready for elections. “We submitted a no-confidence motion against the NA speaker too, after which he cannot even prorogue the session. Our position now is that the no-confidence has been completed and Imran Khan has ceased to be the prime minister of Pakistan,” he underscored.