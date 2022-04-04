Staff Reporter

Takht-i-Bai attracting huge influx of foreigners

ISLAMABAD – The world most famous archeological site Takht-i-Bai attracting a large number of people from across the country particularly foreign tourists. Talking to mediamen Sunday,official of Directorate of Archeology and Museums (DOAM) said this historical site is an archaeological wonder, considered to be significant because of its unique design. Adding he said the site is extremely important for its integrity and unique state of conservation; important also for its antiquity, being built certainly during the 1st century CE, as proven by the important inscriptions bearing the name of Gondophares (20-46 CE). He further informed that it is really a perfect place for those who love history, antiquity and archaeology the architecture and its engineering is of high class. It really inspires and invite every Pakistani to come and see this monument. Its height about 500 feet a top a small hill, about 2 kilometers east of the Takht Bhai known as the heart of the Gandhara civilization, which attracts tourists, historians, archaeologists and Buddhists from across the world.

