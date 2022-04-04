Villagers kill ‘robber’

HYDERABAD – A vehicle snatcher was killed and another was injured as residents of a village allegedly opened fire on the two suspects who were escaping after snatching a rickshaw, cash and a mobile phone from a rickshaw driver.

According to Jamshoro district police, the incident happened in village Yousuf Khoso near Jamshoro railway crossing on Sunday. The police said the slain suspect Saleem Shaikh and injured suspect Bashir Gopang hired the rickshaw in Hyderabad and asked the driver Allah Rakhio Khaskheli to take them to Jamshoro.

After reaching the village the two suspects robbed the driver at gunpoint, the police added. However, Khaskheli’s shouting drew the villagers’ attention and one of them opened fire on the escaping suspects. Both the suspects were shifted in injured condition to the hospital but one of them died. The incident’s FIR has not been lodged so far. Earlier, last week a suspected outlaw was killed allegedly after he mistakenly fired the gun which he was carrying during a robbery in Hyderabad.

SSP Sukkur reviews

law, order situation

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Sukkur, Sanghaar Malik called upon the Ulema to promote Islam’s message of unity, brotherhood, affinity and tolerance in their respective areas of influence during the holy month of Ramzan.Addressing a meeting of District Peace Committee held here which was attended by Ulema from different schools of thought, the SSP hoped that religious leaders always rendered invaluable services for maintenance of peace and tranquility in the society. He said that if we were able to adopt and practice the teachings of Islam in its true spirit, terrorism and other crimes would automatically stand ended.The SSP said that complete security would be provided in Ramzan during the Namaz-e-Taraveeh and other prayers.

Moreover, CCTV cameras have been placed at grand mosques and other prominent places so that in the event of some mishap, the culprits could be traced with the help of camera recording.

Similarly, foolproof security arrangements would be made during the last Ashra of Ramzan in Bazaars and shopping centers so that people could carry out their shopping with complete peace of mind.