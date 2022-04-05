Aleem Khan slams Imran Khan; threatens to reveal all secrets of Naya Pakistan

LAHORE – Following an angry outburst from former Punjab governor Ch Sardar, an estranged PTI leader and former senior Punjab minister Aleem Khan Monday leveled serious allegations against Prime Minister Imran Khan and threatened to show PM’s messages to the world he had stored in his cell phone.

“I challenge Imran Khan to face me in front of the media. If I am proved a liar and my alleged corruption is established, I will shoot myself in front of everyone. Otherwise, Imran Khan should determine a punishment for himself,” he said while addressing a news conference here along with his trusted aide Shoaib Siddique. He questioned why Imran Khan could not find a single candidate for the post of chief minister out of 183 members of the PTI in the Punjab Assembly. Abdul Aleem Khan recalled that he had joined PTI in 2010, and for every meeting of PTI from the Minar-e-Pakistan rally on October 30, 2011 to 2018 election campaign, he always devoted himself administratively and financially to protests, rallies, sit-ins and other activities of the party. He added allegations were being leveled against him for not voting for Ch Parvez Elahi whom Imran Khan himself had termed a thief and robber. Aleem said that Imran Khan hugged the PML-Q only for four to five votes in the National Assembly. He said that he and his loyalists would not vote for Ch Parvez Elahi in Punjab at any cost. He announced his resignation from the Punjab Assembly seat the next day after voting for chief minister.

Talking about his trial by NAB, Aleem said that immediately after being elected an MPA on July 25, 2018, he received four notices from NAB in 15 days, and when Usman Bazdar was nominated as chief minister, he was again sitting in NAB office. Following this, he added, there was silence for six months and when the news was aired about the change of Usman Bazdar, he was again called to the NAB office and arrested.

He mentioned that he was kept in jail for 100 days only on the direction of Imran Khan. Aleem Khan questioned if he was responsible for corruption, looting and mismanagement of Usman Buzdar in Punjab?

He alleged that rates were fixed up by a lady in Punjab for the postings of Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, Secretary, SP and DPO and after one year they were transferred or more money was demanded from them. He said that if four bureaucrats were caught from Punjab, everything would come to light.

Aleem Khan said that Imran Khan was wearing the cloak of change and new Pakistan but he had nothing to do with it. He said that gifts from foreign countries and other issues were talk of the town which Imran Khan could not explain.

Aleem Khan said that no one should tell him who was a patriot. He said that everyone was loyal to the country and Imran Khan alone could not be the ‘uncle’ of Pakistan. “My life and death is for Pakistan, and I will always serve this country.”

Referring to his political future, Abdul Aleem Khan said that he would decide about it.

“We all supported Imran Khan for a better future for our children and the new generation. We honestly thought that he would do it. But after 2018, he was surrounded by such faces who had no relation with the PTI,” he deplored.

Talking about the current political situation, Abdul Aleem Khan said that he greeted Ch Shujat Hussain who stood by the right and supported the opposition while Moonis Elahi was bidding crores of rupees for the purchase of the members of Punjab Assembly.

“Regrettably, the PTI is engaged in propaganda through social media against me, but they should not lie to the people. If they do not stop this lie, I will be forced to tell the truth and I will bring the real situation before the people,” he threatened.

Khan said that in the election of Dr Yasmin Rashid and other events, Jahangir Tareen, Mian Khalid Mehmood and he gave donations while all the activities of the party had been fully funded as well.

He said that Imran Khan was once again lying to the people and some of the allegations against him regarding meeting with foreign ambassadors were baseless.

Aleem Khan said that his meeting with the American ambassador took place in Imran Khan’s house in his presence and now again he was meeting the ambassadors from European countries, UAE, Saudi Arabia and other countries besides US.

Addressing Imran Khan, Aleem Khan said: “It was not possible for you to play a match of your own choice…and when you start losing, you run away with the wickets.”

Abdul Aleem Khan said that he never cared about the seat or position before and now again irrespective of the position he would continue serving the country selflessly.