COAS urges all regional countries to work collectively for regional peace, stability

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has urged all regional countries to work collectively for enduring peace and stability in the region.

He made this demand while talking to Ambassador of Nepal to Pakistan, Tapas Adhikari, who called on him at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

The Army Chief said that Pakistan wishes to enhance long-term multi-domain relations with Nepal based on common interests.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to mutual interest, regional security situation and measures to improve bilateral relations came under discussion.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for regional stability and pledged to play his part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.