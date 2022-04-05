News Desk

COAS urges all regional countries to work collectively for regional peace, stability

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has urged all regional countries to work collectively for enduring peace and stability in the region.

He made this demand while talking to Ambassador of Nepal to Pakistan, Tapas Adhikari, who called on him at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

The Army Chief said that Pakistan wishes to enhance long-term multi-domain relations with Nepal based on common interests.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to mutual interest, regional security situation and measures to improve bilateral relations came under discussion.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for regional stability and pledged to play his part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

PM Imran, Uzbek President discuss bilateral ties

National

Pakistan condemns vandalization and burning of Muslim Houses in India

National

CM Punjab Election: Hamza Shahbaz warns of conspiracy

National

Turncoats will be disqualified for life: PM Imran

National

Russia says US shamelessly interfering in internal affairs of Pakistan

National

Punjab Assembly session postponed until April 16

National

PM Imran directs to speed up preparations for the elections

National

Shehbaz urges COAS, DG ISI to provide proof if legislators have committed treason

National

PTI urges Punjab MPs to vote for Pervaiz Elahi or face legal action

National

ECP reserves verdict in Yousaf Raza Gillani disqualification case

1 of 4,881

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More