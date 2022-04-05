Comissioner Karachi honours sports organizer Ghulam Muhammad

LAHORE – Commissioner Karachi Iqbal Memon has conferred special award on Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA) President Ghulam Muhammad Khan in recognition of his services for sports and especially for basketball.

“Ghulam Muhammad Khan has played a commendable role in promoting various sports including basketball in the Quaid-e-Azam city, which is the city of peace, unity and brotherhood. The promotion of sports in Karachi is a reflection of positive thinking and we are fully sponsoring the talent of the city, who are our future stars and they will win laurels for Pakistan at international level.”

Sindh Olympic Association Secretary Ahmed Ali Rajput, Sindh Boxing Association President Master Asghar Baloch, Abid Hussain Brohi and others were also present on the occasion and in their addresses, they lauded the services of Ghulam Muhammad Khan for sports in Karachi.

Commissioner Karachi Iqbal Memon said: “Through the efforts of people associated with the promotion of sports in Karachi, we should make the city the center of sports activities. The role of Ghulam Muhammad Khan in promoting various sports including basketball in Quaid-e-Azam city is really commendable.

“Ghulam Muhammad Khan has worked day and night to make the three marathons held in the city a huge success. Now the fourth Commissioner Karachi City Marathon will be held in a historic manner and we will fully utilize the experience and services of this great sports organizer in conducting the 4th marathon in a successful manner.”